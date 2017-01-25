Boeing 787 joins the Royal Jordanian fleet A new Boeing 787-8 was introduced to the RJ fleet on January 24. It landed at Queen Alia International Airport straight from Boeing manufactures in Seattle and is the seventh 787 (Dreamliner) to become part of the airline fleet. RJ president/CEO Captain Suleiman Obeidat expressed satisfaction with the addition of this new 787 to the currently operating six aircraft of the same type, which RJ started to receive at the end of 2014 as part of the plan to modernize"...... Continue Reading >

Gov't mulls measures to reform economy The Cabinet on Wednesday discussed economic correction measures and means to control government expenditure. The Council of Ministers assigned Finance Minister Omar Malhas to study the implementation of reforms to the general sales tax and customs duties, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The study is to focus on long-term distortions

Unifying guest worker fees could be harmful for agriculture sector, labourers, activists warn The government is studying the possibility of unifying guest workers' permit fees at JD500 in all sectors, a move that was met with dismay by labour rights activists. While the Labour Ministry says the decision, which seeks to streamline the market, is still being deliberated by lawmakers, the chambers of industry and trade and the Interior Ministry, activists said the planned move is "arbitrary" and "destructive",