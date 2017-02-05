Drones, towers and cameras set to monitor Kingdom’s forests February 5, 2017
Four drones will be released over the forests of the northern governorates in spring to monitor and record violations on trees, according to Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat.
The drones will be released in April, Hneifat said, noting that the ministry will purchase them at a cost of JD40,000, using money from its investment revenues fund.
‘Sri Lanka sees public-private partnerships with Jordan as key to boosting ties in tourism, economy’ February 5, 2017
Public-private partnerships are essential to tap the huge potential for increased cooperation between Jordan and Sri Lanka in tourism and economic fields, according to Sri Lankan Ambassador Abdul Latiff Lafeer.
Organisations meet to review water, clean energy plans February 5, 2017
Representatives of 60 public, private and civil society organisations met on Saturday to discuss national priorities concerning water and energy.
At a workshop held by EDAMA Association for Energy, Water and Environment, attended by HRH Princess Sumaya, the president of the Royal Scientific Society (RSS), participants also reviewed the association’s strategic and business plans for the coming three years.
Ministry announces plans for major public works this year February 5, 2017
Public Works Minister Sami Halaseh on Saturday said 2017 will see the launch of several major projects in the health, education and sustainable development fields across the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The planned sustainable development project will see construction of a new Amman customs centre in Madouneh, east of Amman.
Telecom boycott a positive symbolic move for some, an ineffective measure for others
While it is too early to gauge the impact of the one-day boycott of telecom services, many supporters have expressed their enthusiasm about its potential to bring change.
Jordan attacks ISIS targets in Syria
February 5, 2017
The Jordanian Air Force conducted air strikes on Islamic State (ISIS) targets in southern Syria over the weekend.
FM discusses region, ties with US counterpart
February 5, 2017
Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday discussed the importance of His Majesty King Abdullah’s visit to the US in improving relations to face regional challenges, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
