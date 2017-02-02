Alitalia and Royal Jordanian enter into codeshare agreement February 2, 2017
Royal Jordanian (RJ) and Alitalia signed a codeshare agreement to offer more travel choices and enhanced network connectivity between Jordan, Italy and beyond, according to a RJ statement.
On sale as of Wednesday, for travels starting February 6, the agreement will allow Royal Jordanian to expand its offer to Italy by placing its "RJ" flight code on Alitalia's daily Amman-Rome service, which will resume on March 26, 2017, and on the Italian airline's connections from Rome to the following 16 domestic destinations:
US embassy move to Jerusalem will hurt peace: Jordan February 2, 2017
The relocation of the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would undermine Middle East peacemaking efforts, Jordan’s King Abdullah II has warned.
The king began a visit to the U.S. on Monday, becoming the first Arab leader to hold talks with the new administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
King Abdullah has met with a number of U.S. congressmen, with"...Continue Reading >
UAE firm to build 4.7MW solar plant in Jordan February 2, 2017
UAE-based Yellow Door Energy (YDE), a major investor and operator of distributed solar and energy efficiency assets, has signed an agreement with Jordan Hospital to build, develop and operate a 4.7 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant in Amman.
The move comes as part of Jordan Hospital's efforts to reduce its CO2 footprint by moving to electricity generated from renewable energy sources, said Dr Abdullah Al Bashir, the general manager of Jordan Hospital after signing the deal with Jeremy Crane, CEO of Yellow
The ‘black city’ of Um Al Jimal: at the crossroads of civilisations February 2, 2017
If Petra is the “rose-red” city, Um Al Jimal is a city of “all black”, constructed exclusively with dark, volcanic basalt rock.
Located 70km northeast of the capital, the site was established by the Nabataeans and continued under the Romans, later being revived by thriving Byzantine and Umayyad communities.
After"...Continue Reading >
Telecom boycott a positive symbolic move for some, an ineffective measure for others
While it is too early to gauge the impact of the one-day boycott of telecom services, many supporters have expressed their enthusiasm about its potential to bring change.
"At least authorities learnt that Jordanians are able to stand together against injustices, instead of being passive — a trait they have always been accused of," said Hasan Shobaki, who works in a supermarket in Zarqa, some
Antiquities department needs public support in mission to conserve heritage, director says
February 2, 2017
In addition to authorities’ efforts to conserve antiquities and archaeological sites, public awareness and people’s commitment to conservation remain essential, an official said on Tuesday.
Gov’t trims salaries of top-ranking civil servants
February 2, 2017
The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to deduct 10 per cent of any sum above JD2,000 in monthly salaries of civil servants, and set a cap of JD3,500 on public sector salaries.
