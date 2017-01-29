‘Lack of charging stations making motorists reluctant to buy electric cars’ January 29, 2017
While the idea of using electric cars appeals to Jordanians, especially for the potential to save the cost of fuel, the lack of charging stations discourages motorists from buying them, according to traders.
The long time it takes to charge a car — usually between 30 and 45 minutes — requires having charging stations in malls, restaurants and other commercial places along with regular fuel stations,"...Continue Reading >
Economy still strong, resilient — Mulki January 29, 2017
Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Friday said that the current economic situation in Jordan is not the most difficult when compared to previous periods, such as the crisis of 1989, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The economy is still strong and resilient despite the effects of the so-called “Arab Spring” since 2011, the global economic crisis, border closures and hosting Syrian refugees, Mulki"...Continue Reading >
Microsoft opens new global customer support hub in Amman January 29, 2017
Software giant Microsoft opened a new global customer service and support hub in Amman on Thursday.
The new Customer Service and Support (CSS) Hub, one of only four similar Microsoft facilities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, is based in Microsoft Jordan’s headquarters in Amman, according to a statement released by the company on Saturday.
Continue Reading >
'Consumers buying more fuel, but not overstocking on food' January 29, 2017
While the cold front that started affecting the Kingdom on Thursday has increased demand on fuel, the demand for food items remained within range, sector leaders said Saturday.
Gas Stations Owners Association (GSOA) President Nahar Seidat noted a "remarkable" demand of gas cylinders, rising above daily average at this time of the year of 130,000 cylinders to around 200,000 cylinders on Thursday and around 217,000 on Friday, and hitting"...Continue Reading >
King, Fallon discuss regional challenges
His Majesty King Abdullah met on Friday with UK Secretary of State for Defence Michael Fallon in London and discussed challenges facing the region.
The King and Fallon also went over regional and international efforts to fight terrorism, according to a Royal Court statement.
On Thursday, His Majesty met with UK Secretary of State for Foreign"...Continue Reading >
While the cold front that started affecting the Kingdom on Thursday has increased demand on fuel, the demand for food items remained within range, sector leaders said Saturday.
Continue Reading
Tawjihi students receive training on interfaith dialogue
January 29, 2017
The Royal Institute for Inter-Faith Studies, in cooperation with the Future Generations Initiative, on Saturday concluded a two-day workshop dubbed "Had I known".
The"...Continue Reading
Royal Jordanian Strengthens its Presence in 14 Cities
January 29, 2017
Royal Jordanian (RJ) announced that it will be increasing the frequency of its flights to 14 key Arab and international destinations on its route network"...Continue Reading