'Lack of charging stations making motorists reluctant to buy electric cars' While the idea of using electric cars appeals to Jordanians, especially for the potential to save the cost of fuel, the lack of charging stations discourages motorists from buying them, according to traders. The long time it takes to charge a car — usually between 30 and 45 minutes — requires having charging stations in malls, restaurants and other commercial places along with regular fuel stations,"

Economy still strong, resilient — Mulki Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Friday said that the current economic situation in Jordan is not the most difficult when compared to previous periods, such as the crisis of 1989, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. The economy is still strong and resilient despite the effects of the so-called "Arab Spring" since 2011, the global economic crisis, border closures and hosting Syrian refugees, Mulki"

Microsoft opens new global customer support hub in Amman Software giant Microsoft opened a new global customer service and support hub in Amman on Thursday. The new Customer Service and Support (CSS) Hub, one of only four similar Microsoft facilities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, is based in Microsoft Jordan's headquarters in Amman, according to a statement released by the company on Saturday.