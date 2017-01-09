Julphar Appoints New CFO January 9, 2017
Julphar’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Jerome Carle who has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 8th, 2017.
In his new position, Jerome will be responsible for leading Julphar's finance department and keeping accurate financial records. He will be in charge of the administrative and risk management operations and will develop financial
Takeda to Acquire ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. January 9, 2017
Strategic Highlights
- Highly strategic deal which transforms global oncology portfolio and pipeline by expanding into solid tumors and reinforcing existing strength in hematology
- Accretive to Takeda’s Underlying Core Earnings by FY2018 and generates immediate and long-term revenue growth
- Attractive value drivers include two very innovative precision medicines, Iclusig® (ponatinib) and brigatinib, an exciting early stage pipeline and cost synergies
- Iclusig is a globally commercialized
Ferring Partners with Intralytix to Develop Bacteriophage Treatments for Conditions Associated with the Microbiome and Drug-Resistant Bacteria January 9, 2017
Ferring Pharmaceuticals is partnering with Intralytix, Inc to develop and commercialise bacteriophage-based treatments for conditions associated with the presence of pathogenic bacteria or dysbiosis of the microbiome.
The human body is host to trillions of microbes, bacteria, virus and fungi. This vast and complex microbial community is known as the microbiota. The collective
New fund to be launched for families of military, security agencies' martyrs January 8, 2017
His Majesty King Abdullah II, the supreme commander of the Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army, Sunday called on the General Command Headquarters for a meeting with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, LT. Gen. Mahmoud Freihat.
The King and the army chief discussed a number of issues of interest to the armed forces.
The supreme commander voiced his pride in the armed forces' personnel and commended them for their morale and the distinguished level the various units had achieved.
His Majesty gave his directive to the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff to set up a fund to support...
AURAK and UAE Space Agency Sign Partnership Agreement
The American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK) has signed a partnership agreement with the UAE Space Agency, officially putting pen to paper in the federal institution’s head office in Abu Dhabi.
A delegation from the university, consisting of Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, its president, Professor Mousa Mohsen,
Sahl Dudin, Managing Director, Ayla Oasis Development Company: Interview
January 8, 2017
What more needs to be done in terms of policy to enhance Aqaba’s tourism offering?
SAHL DUDIN: Aqaba needs to be more developed as a tourist destination as all the necessary components are there. The biggest challenge for both the government and private sector
From the past pages of dawn: 1967: Fifty years ago: Jordan bans PLO
January 8, 2017
Jordan has banned the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), arrested its leaders there and seized its offices, well-informed sources said here yesterday [Jan 7].
Jordanian