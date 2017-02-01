Gov't to generate revenues through tax hike on non-essentials The government will take several belt-tightening measures and increase sales tax on several commodities to generate JD450 million in revenues this year to help offset the budget deficit, Minister of Finance Omar Malhas said Monday. As part of economic reforms under the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Extended Fund Facility, the government will take a series of measures that"... Continue Reading >

House returns consumer protection bill to its legal panel The Lower House on Tuesday returned the draft consumer protection law to its legal committee to rephrase some of its provisions after several MPs disagreed over its wording. The House had approved several articles of the bill before some deputies pointed to a number of vaguely worded provisions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Vast majority of surveyed Jordanian businesses would move abroad if able to — study A recent survey shows that the overwhelming majority — 72 per cent — of Jordanian businesses are willing to relocate their headquarters and/or operations abroad. According to the "Jordan Business Migration Survey", conducted by Endeavour Jordan in November, one of the key reasons is the desire to access larger markets, a motive shared by 74 per cent of respondents.