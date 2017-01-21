KSA Ups Drivers' Entry Tariffs 500% for Jordanians January 21, 2017
AlGhad— Saudi Arabian authorities just upped the Drivers’ Entry Tariff for Jordanians 5 folds to JOD768, from JOD128, effective today, Thursday, including private and public transportation drivers, according to JET management, the tourism transportation company.
The Jordanian truckers association also stated that they were informed of the increase 4 months ago, and were told that tariffs for Jordanian Truck drivers will be increased to JOD680.
Lower House endorses draft law for 2017 state budget January 21, 2017
The Lower House on Thursday endorsed the 2017 draft laws for the state budget and the budgets of independent government units, after the government replied to MPs’ suggestions on the bills.
The government has said that the budget deficit this year is expected to narrow to JD827 million, which amounts to 2.8 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), after receiving foreign grants.
Before the grants, the deficit is expected to go down to 5.5"...Continue Reading >
Shweikeh urges public sector employees to provide quality services January 21, 2017
ICT Minister and Minister of Public Sector Development Majd Shweikeh on Thursday urged public servants to provide the best services to visitors of public departments to avoid delays in paperwork and overcrowding.
During a visit to Marka Civil Status and Passport Office, Shweikeh called for providing services in a way that shows employees' keenness on resolving any administrative problems that service recipients
King Hussein Foundation goes solar January 21, 2017
The King Hussein Foundation (KHF) on Thursday inaugurated its solar farm with a 750 kilowatt peak (kWp) capacity to serve the foundation’s facilities.
Located in the capital’s northern Shafa Badran area, the photovoltaic wheeling project, which was launched under the patronage of Her Majesty Queen Noor, is part of the foundation’s commitment to sustainable development and the national efforts to enhance the role of renewable energy.
Foreign minister discusses ties with EU, Norwegian officials
Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi discussed on Thursday in Davos with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini preparations to hold the second regional forum of the Union for the Mediterranean, which will kick off in Barcelona next Monday.
The forum, chaired by Jordan, will be held with the participation of foreign ministers and representatives of 43 countries.
During the meeting, the two officials underlined the importance of the forum, which will explore means to better activate the union and promote its role to launch developmental and economic projects
Education Ministry, House committee strike deal over high school degrees obtained abroad
January 21, 2017
The Lower House Education Committee agreed with the Education Ministry earlier this week to resolve the issue of students who obtained their secondary education certificates from abroad.
Continue Reading