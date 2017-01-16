Jordanian diplomat: Ankara, Amman enjoy solid relations January 16, 2017
Jordan’s ambassador to Ankara hailed his country's 70-year relationship with the Turkish Republic, describing it as "a distinguished and solid model in state relations," in light of the mutual cooperation between the two countries in numerous areas, most notably in the economy and politics.
In an exclusive interview with
Sheraton Amman Al Nabil honours partners, SPG Pro Members January 16, 2017
Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel recently held its annual appreciation event to celebrate with its partners and SPG Pro members.
The event was held to express Sheraton Amman Al Nabil appreciation toward the corporations and institutions for their confidence and support to the hotel, which contributes to the hotel’s success and enhances its leading position in the kingdom.
Iva Trifonov, general manager of Sheraton Amman Al Nabil welcomed the invitees at Dushara Grand Ballroom where the cocktail reception took place, followed by a welcoming speech by Maysoun Kayyali, area
UAE, Jordan top of list for economic freedom in Arab world January 16, 2017
Jordan has been ranked second in the Arab world for “economic freedom”, according to a report published by neoliberal think tanks, with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) maintaining first place, which last year it shared with the Kingdom.
The annual Economic Freedom in the Arab World Index 2016, published
Jordan’s king reshuffles Cabinet amid growing security challenges January 16, 2017
Jordan’s King Abdallah reshuffled his Cabinet but retained Hani Mulki as prime minister on Sunday, granting him more scope to tackle the threat of militants and to press ahead with unpopular IMF-mandated reforms to cut spiraling public debt.
The reshuffle, the second since the business-friendly Mulki was appointed last May, comes at a time of sluggish economic growth, poor business sentiment and concerns over Jordan’s political stability following a series of security lapses.
Jordan has stepped up its role
UNESCO celebrates graduation of 350 vocational training students
UNESCO project “Sustaining Quality Education and Promoting Skills Opportunities for Young Syrian Refugees in Jordan” has concluded recently with the graduation of over 350 young Jordanians and Syrians, according to a statement released on Saturday by the agency’s office in Amman.
The EU-funded project consisted of one year of vocational training, qualifying students to earn the BTEC Level 3 international accredited diplomas at Al Quds
Pro-reform group criticises arrests in Amman
January 16, 2017
The lawyer for one of several anti-corruption activists detained recently by Jordan's General Intelligence Directorate has demanded the immediate release of his client, saying that he is "innocent" and has "committed no crime that
Interior, foreign minister unseated in Jordan cabinet reshuffle
January 16, 2017
Jordanian Prime Minister Hani al-Mulqi has unseated the country’s interior and foreign ministers in a second cabinet reshuffle since September last year.
Mulqi