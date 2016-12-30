General Cable Resolves Ongoing SEC and DOJ Investigations December 30, 2016
General Cable Corporation (NYSE:BGC) today announced that it has entered into agreements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") that bring to a conclusion those agencies' respective investigations relating to the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act ("FCPA") and the SEC's separate accounting investigation related to the Company's financial restatements from 2013 and 2014. Pursuant to those agreements, General
Patton Changes the Game for Power over Ethernet December 30, 2016
Patton Electronics—US manufacturer of UC, cloud, and IoT enabling solutions for carrier, enterprise and industrial networks—is now shipping the CopperLink 1101 series of Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) Ethernet Extenders (just in time for the new year).
Patton's new PoE Extender kits completely change the game for IP-network engineers who design solutions involving IP cameras,
Government, EBRD sign grant agreement worth 45 million euros December 29, 2016
The Jordanian government signed with the European bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) grant and financing agreements worth 45 million euros to carry out the Ain Ghazal Wastewater Project.
The project entails the construction of a new 30.4 km wastewater conveyor from the Ain-Ghazal Treatment Plant ("AGTP") to the As-Samra Wastewater Treatment Plant ("As-Samra WWTP").
The agreement was signed by Minister of Planning
Senate's financial and economic committee briefed on monetary policies December 29, 2016
The Senate's Financial and Economic Committee listened to a detailed briefing by Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Imad Fakhoury and Governor of the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) Ziyad Fariz, on the monetary policies.
Fakhoury spoke about the government's efforts to maximize benefits from grants and loans to set up development projects that would push economic development forward. He pointed to agreements signed in 2016
Crown Prince visits Aqaba, calls for implementing projects, provide job opportunities
December 29, 2016
His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, on Wednesday, stressed the importance of launching further investments in the southern port of Aqaba, in order to provide more job opportunities for the people of Aqaba in particular, and improve their lives.
During a visit to the
‘49% of Jordan Response Plan now funded after $2m grant from India’
December 29, 2016
The Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation on Wednesday signed a $2 million grant agreement with the Indian embassy in Jordan.
The grant will support Jordan’s efforts in providing humanitarian aid to the Syrian refugees.
