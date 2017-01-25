Boeing 787 joins the Royal Jordanian fleet January 25, 2017
A new Boeing 787-8 was introduced to the RJ fleet on January 24. It landed at Queen Alia International Airport straight from Boeing manufactures in Seattle and is the seventh 787 (Dreamliner) to become part of the airline fleet.
RJ president/CEO Captain Suleiman Obeidat expressed satisfaction with the addition of this new 787 to the currently operating six aircraft of the same type, which RJ started to receive at the end of 2014 as part of the plan to modernize"......Continue Reading >
Gov’t mulls measures to reform economy January 25, 2017
The Cabinet on Wednesday discussed economic correction measures and means to control government expenditure.
The Council of Ministers assigned Finance Minister Omar Malhas to study the implementation of reforms to the general sales tax and customs duties, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The study is to focus on long-term distortions"...Continue Reading >
Unifying guest worker fees could be harmful for agriculture sector, labourers, activists warn January 25, 2017
The government is studying the possibility of unifying guest workers’ permit fees at JD500 in all sectors, a move that was met with dismay by labour rights activists.
While the Labour Ministry says the decision, which seeks to streamline the market, is still being deliberated by lawmakers, the chambers of industry and trade and the Interior Ministry, activists said the planned move is “arbitrary” and “destructive”,"...Continue Reading >
Amman street briefly closed after partial collapse of house wall January 25, 2017
The partial collapse of a wall surrounding the yard of a 50-year-old house in Jabal Amman resulted in a rock slide, though without any injuries or damage, a municipality official said Wednesday.
Raed Haddadin, the head of the construction monitoring department at the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), said GAM officials partially closed the street briefly as a precautionary measure, the Jordan News Agency, Petra,"...Continue Reading >
Putin, Jordan’s Abdullah talk Syrian peace push
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Jordan’s King Abdullah II in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss developments in the Middle East.
Putin thanked the Jordanian leader for supporting a round of peace talks in Kazakhstan this week. Abdullah, for his part, said Russia’s role was critical in reaching a settlement in Syria, according to Reuters.
Russian"...Continue Reading >
Amman street briefly closed after partial collapse of house wall
January 25, 2017
The partial collapse of a wall surrounding the yard of a 50-year-old house in Jabal Amman resulted in a rock slide, though without any injuries or damage, a municipality official said Wednesday.
Continue Reading
Crackdown on unlicensed street vendors intensifies in capital
January 25, 2017
The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) has removed over 70 per cent of unlicensed streets stalls and booths around the capital, according to Ahmad Ibbini, director of the GAM department which monitors street vendors.
Continue Reading
103 HIV/AIDS cases registered in Jordan in 2016
January 25, 2017
The incidence of HIV/AIDS in Jordan is still around the average, with 103 cases registered in 2016 compared to 101 reported cases in 2015, according to the Health Ministry.
Continue Reading