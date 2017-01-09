Julphar Appoints New CFO Julphar’s Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Jerome Carle who has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 8th, 2017. In his new position, Jerome will be responsible for leading Julphar’s finance department and keeping accurate financial records. He will be in charge of the administrative and risk management operations and will develop financial"... Continue Reading >

Takeda to Acquire ARIAD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Strategic Highlights Highly strategic deal which transforms global oncology portfolio and pipeline by expanding into solid tumors and reinforcing existing strength in hematology

Accretive to Takeda’s Underlying Core Earnings by FY2018 and generates immediate and long-term revenue growth

Attractive value drivers include two very innovative precision medicines, Iclusig® (ponatinib) and brigatinib, an exciting early stage pipeline and cost synergies Iclusig is a globally commercialized"... Continue Reading >



Ferring Partners with Intralytix to Develop Bacteriophage Treatments for Conditions Associated with the Microbiome and Drug-Resistant Bacteria Ferring Pharmaceuticals is partnering with Intralytix, Inc to develop and commercialise bacteriophage-based treatments for conditions associated with the presence of pathogenic bacteria or dysbiosis of the microbiome.

The human body is host to trillions of microbes, bacteria, virus and fungi. This vast and complex microbial community is known as the microbiota. The collective"... Continue Reading >