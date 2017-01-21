KSA Ups Drivers' Entry Tariffs 500% for Jordanians AlGhad— Saudi Arabian authorities just upped the Drivers’ Entry Tariff for Jordanians 5 folds to JOD768, from JOD128, effective today, Thursday, including private and public transportation drivers, according to JET management, the tourism transportation company. The Jordanian truckers association also stated that they were informed of the increase 4 months ago, and were told that tariffs for Jordanian Truck drivers will be increased to JOD680. ... Continue Reading >

Lower House endorses draft law for 2017 state budget The Lower House on Thursday endorsed the 2017 draft laws for the state budget and the budgets of independent government units, after the government replied to MPs’ suggestions on the bills. The government has said that the budget deficit this year is expected to narrow to JD827 million, which amounts to 2.8 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), after receiving foreign grants. Before the grants, the deficit is expected to go down to 5.5"... Continue Reading >

Shweikeh urges public sector employees to provide quality services ICT Minister and Minister of Public Sector Development Majd Shweikeh on Thursday urged public servants to provide the best services to visitors of public departments to avoid delays in paperwork and overcrowding. During a visit to Marka Civil Status and Passport Office, Shweikeh called for providing services in a way that shows employees’ keenness on resolving any administrative problems that service recipients"... Continue Reading >