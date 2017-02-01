Gov't to generate revenues through tax hike on non-essentials February 1, 2017
The government will take several belt-tightening measures and increase sales tax on several commodities to generate JD450 million in revenues this year to help offset the budget deficit, Minister of Finance Omar Malhas said Monday.
House returns consumer protection bill to its legal panel February 1, 2017
The Lower House on Tuesday returned the draft consumer protection law to its legal committee to rephrase some of its provisions after several MPs disagreed over its wording.
The House had approved several articles of the bill before some deputies pointed to a number of vaguely worded provisions, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Vast majority of surveyed Jordanian businesses would move abroad if able to — study February 1, 2017
A recent survey shows that the overwhelming majority — 72 per cent — of Jordanian businesses are willing to relocate their headquarters and/or operations abroad.
According to the “Jordan Business Migration Survey”, conducted by Endeavour Jordan in November, one of the key reasons is the desire to access larger markets, a motive shared by 74 per cent of respondents.
Barbers offering free haircuts to underprivileged people February 1, 2017
Anas Salameh, 13 years old, was for a long time fascinated with the idea of being a barber, spending his free time and school breaks learning the basics of the profession and practising it at his uncle’s barbershop.
His uncle, however, not only inspired him to join this profession, but also to volunteer to cut hair free of charge to support underprivileged individuals.
Activists urge 24-hour boycott of telecom services
Social media activists are calling for boycotting telecom services for 24 hours in protest against a potential move to impose monthly fees on using apps like WhatsApp and Viber to make calls.
In messages circulated on social media and messaging apps, activists called for turning off mobile phones from midnight Tuesday to midnight Wednesday.
AND reports 1,025 cases of drug dealing, abuse so far this year
February 1, 2017
The Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) has dealt with 1,025 cases of drug dealing and abuse since the beginning of this year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Tuesday.
Alitalia, RJ sign codeshare agreement
February 1, 2017
Royal Jordanian and Alitalia signed a codeshare agreement to offer more travel choices and enhanced network connectivity between Jordan, Italy, and beyond.
On sale from today, for travels beginning on February 6, the agreement will allow Royal Jordanian to expand its offer to Italy by placing"......