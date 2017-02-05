Drones, towers and cameras set to monitor Kingdom’s forests Four drones will be released over the forests of the northern governorates in spring to monitor and record violations on trees, according to Minister of Agriculture Khaled Hneifat. The drones will be released in April, Hneifat said, noting that the ministry will purchase them at a cost of JD40,000, using money from its investment revenues fund. “Using"... Continue Reading >

‘Sri Lanka sees public-private partnerships with Jordan as key to boosting ties in tourism, economy’ Public-private partnerships are essential to tap the huge potential for increased cooperation between Jordan and Sri Lanka in tourism and economic fields, according to Sri Lankan Ambassador Abdul Latiff Lafeer. As the embassy celebrates Sri Lanka’s 69th independence day on Sunday, the ambassador highlighted tourism and investments sectors as key areas, where public-private partnerships between both countries can help increase"... Continue Reading >

Organisations meet to review water, clean energy plans Representatives of 60 public, private and civil society organisations met on Saturday to discuss national priorities concerning water and energy. At a workshop held by EDAMA Association for Energy, Water and Environment, attended by HRH Princess Sumaya, the president of the Royal Scientific Society (RSS), participants also reviewed the association’s strategic and business plans for the coming three years. ... Continue Reading >