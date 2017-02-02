Alitalia and Royal Jordanian enter into codeshare agreement Royal Jordanian (RJ) and Alitalia signed a codeshare agreement to offer more travel choices and enhanced network connectivity between Jordan, Italy and beyond, according to a RJ statement. On sale as of Wednesday, for travels starting February 6, the agreement will allow Royal Jordanian to expand its offer to Italy by placing its “RJ” flight code on Alitalia’s daily Amman-Rome service, which will resume on March 26, 2017, and on the Italian airline’s connections from Rome to the following 16 domestic destinations:"...... Continue Reading >

US embassy move to Jerusalem will hurt peace: Jordan The relocation of the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would undermine Middle East peacemaking efforts, Jordan’s King Abdullah II has warned. The king began a visit to the U.S. on Monday, becoming the first Arab leader to hold talks with the new administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. King Abdullah has met with a number of U.S. congressmen, with"... Continue Reading >

UAE firm to build 4.7MW solar plant in Jordan UAE-based Yellow Door Energy (YDE), a major investor and operator of distributed solar and energy efficiency assets, has signed an agreement with Jordan Hospital to build, develop and operate a 4.7 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant in Amman.



The move comes as part of Jordan Hospital's efforts to reduce its CO2 footprint by moving to electricity generated from renewable energy sources, said Dr Abdullah Al Bashir, the general manager of Jordan Hospital after signing the deal with Jeremy Crane, CEO of Yellow"... Continue Reading >